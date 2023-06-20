Malawi: Kandodo Chiponda Makes Surprise Visit to Public Hospital At Night

20 June 2023
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Naomi Mkwanda

Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo says she made a surprise visit to Kasungu District Hospital last night to see for herself how health workers in public hospitals work at night.

This follows numerous complaints and reports from different areas of laxity and negligence by health and medical workers in public hospitals working during night shift.

"Sometimes patients complain to us that there are no health personnel on duty at night or some staff report for duties while drunk in our public facilities, so this is just one of the spot check we will be doing," she says.

Chiponda said such surprise visits will be conducted in all parts of the country not for witch hunting but ensure that citizens access quality health care all times of the day.

