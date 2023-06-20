Malawi: DPP Tells 'Tired' Mutharika to Step Down

20 June 2023
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Naomi Mkwanda

Opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) officials on Saturday took turns in Mzuzu demanding the immediate resignation of President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera to resign, saying he has failed to govern the country.

DPP Regional Governor for the North, Christopher Mzomera Ngwira claimed people from the northern region want the immediate resignation of Chakwera as state president.

Mzomera Ngwira also attacked the current administration on the socioeconomic challenges facing the country.

Youth Director Dyton Musa said the current government has failed on among others, the one million jobs, eating three times a day, and reducing price for passports to K14 000.

"Prices of goods keep on rising. This is the more reason we need to have them packing," he says.

Mussa therefore said the Tonse Alliance administration should start packing, claiming it won't win again in the next election.

He claimed DPP never lost the election but alleges that the party was removed forcefully.

