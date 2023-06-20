Africa: Tagnaout, Chebbak Headline Morocco Squad for Women's World Cup Debut

Top stars Ghizlane Chebbak and Fatima Tagnaout are among the 28 players named in Morocco's squad for their debut at the FIFA Women's World Cup next month.

Saudi Arabia-based talented striker Ibtissam Jraidi was also included in coach Reynald Pedros' preliminary squad for the tournament to be held in Australia & New Zealand.

Eight players from local giants AS FAR were also named in the squad highligting the contrubtion of the club that forms the core of the Moroccan women's national team.

The Frenchman unveiled the eagerly awaited list on Monday and the country's key players will be part of the preparation camp for the upcoming global competition.

The unveiling of the squad marks a significant milestone for women's football in Morocco, as the nation eagerly anticipates their team's performance on the global stage.

The selected players represent a mix of domestic and international talent, with representatives from clubs in France, England, Spain, Belgium, Switzerland, Italy, and the Netherlands.

Among them is Jraidi, the top scorer in the last CAF Women's Champions League, and Tagnaout, who was crowned the best player of the competition.

The Atlas Lionesses can also rely on the leadership of their captain, Chebbak, who was named the best player of the previous CAF TotalEnergies Women's Africa Cup of Nations.

The preparation period presents an opportunity for players like Rosella Ayane, who has had limited playing time with Tottenham, to improve their form and make their mark.

Following friendlies against Italy and Switzerland, Coach Pedros will face the challenging task of naming his final squad.

Morocco will face Italy on July 1, followed by another friendly match against Switzerland on July 5.

The French coach will need to drop five players from the squad, whittle the team down to 23 players and communicate the final list to FIFA by 10 July.

Making their first-ever appearance in the Women's World Cup, the Atlas Lionesses are set to face tough opponents in the group stage.

Germany, South Korea, and Colombia will challenge Morocco at the group stage of the tournament.

The team will kick off their campaign against Germany on July 24 at AAMI Park in Melbourne, Australia, followed by a match against South Korea on July 30 at Hindmarsh Stadium in Adelaide.

Their final group stage game will be against Colombia on August 3 at HBF Park in Perth.

Morocco's preliminary squad for the 2023 Women's World Cup

Goalkeepers: Ines Arouaissa (AS Cannes, France), Khadija Errmichi (AS FAR), Assia Zouhair (SCCM, Morocco)

Defenders: Hanane Ait El Haj (AS FAR), Nouhaila Benzina (AS FAR), Siham Boukhami (AS FAR), Ghizlane Chhiri (AS FAR), Nesryne El Chad (Lille, France), Rkia Mazrouai (Sporting de Charlerois, Belgium), Yasmin Mrabet (FC Levante Las Planas, Spain), Zineb Redouani (AS FAR), Sabah Seghir (Napoli, Italy)

Midfielders: Ghizlane Chebbak (AS FAR), Najat Badri (AS FAR), Anissa Lamari (Guingamp, France), Sarah Kassi (Fleury, France), Élodie Nakkach (Servette Geneva, Switzerland)

Forwards: Salma Amani (FC Metz, France), Rosella Ayane (Tottenham, England), Anissa Belkasmi (US Orleans, France), Sofia Bouftini (RS Berkane, Morocco), Kenza Chapelle (FC Nantes, France), Fatima Gharbi (CE Europa, Spain), Samya Hassani (SC Telstar VVNH, Netherlands), Ibtissam Jraidi (Al-Ahli Saudi Football Club, Saudi Arabia), Sakina Ouzraoui Diki (Club Bruges, Belgium), Imane Saoud (Servette Geneva, Switzerland), Fatima Tagnaout (AS FAR)

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Women Africa Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Morocco match schedule

July 24, 2023

Germany - Morocco, 9:30 a.m. (Rabat time), AAMI Park, Melbourne, Australia

July 30, 2023

South Korea - Morocco 5:30 a.m. (Rabat time), Hindmarsh Stadium, Adelaide, Australia

August 03, 2023

Morocco - Colombia 11 a.m. (Rabat time), HBF Park, Perth, Australia