Zimbabwe: Chinhoyi Man (40) Stabbed to Death in Suspected Robbery

IN YET another gory incident that has shaken the Chinhoyi community, the lifeless body of a 40-year-old man was discovered Monday morning after he was reportedly stabbed and bled to death in Hunyani suburb, Sunday night.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has since launched a manhunt for the killers.

The deceased was identified as Munyaradzi Mahwine of Gadzema suburb in Chinhoyi.

When NewZimbabwe.com crew arrived at the scene, the bloodied body was still lying face-down with multiple cuts on the left leg inflicted by a sharp object.

There was a sea of onlookers, who came to witness yet another murder following the recent discovery of a woman's mutilated body along a stream in the same suburb.

The latest attack Sunday occurred near the Methodist Church in Hunyani, where a spate of robberies and muggings on unsuspecting residents have been recorded without any solutions being proffered by authorities.

A source, who requested anonymity, said the victim, Mahwine, was heard screaming and pleading for leniency from his attackers around 10 last night.

"We heard victim screaming that he didn't have any money on him and begging for his life before he suddenly went quiet, suggesting he had passed out due to excessive bleeding from wounds on the leg. We discovered the body this morning outside a certain yard," said the source.

The city has lately witnessed violent crimes in recent weeks amid information that a Chinhoyi Municipality employee, Tinashe Pfende was attacked with iron bars by unknown assailants near Mbogo shops in Mzari low-density suburb Saturday.

Pfende was dragged to a nearby railway track, where he was discovered by police on patrol. He reportedly sustained serious head injuries and is admitted in hospital.

Mashonaland West provincial police spokesperson, Inspector, Margaret Chitove could not be reached for comment by time of publishing.