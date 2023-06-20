Kenya Airways Begins Daily Flights to New York

20 June 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phidel Kizito

Nairobi — Kenya Airways (KQ) will be flying to the United States of America (USA) daily as it ramps up upcoming demand for air travel in the summer season.

Since January, the national carrier has been flying five times a week to America due to low demand.

The increase in frequency is in anticipation of an increase in demand for flights between the two countries during the summer season.

"Starting TODAY (June 19th, 2023), fly daily to New York from Nairobi and experience this amazing city. Dive into the city's rich history and culture by visiting the Metropolitan Museum, or indulge in world-class dining, shopping, and entertainment," KQ said on its Twitter handle.

In 2018, KQ launched direct flights between New York and Nairobi, reducing connection flights between JFK Airport in the USA and Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) via connective flights in the Middle East and Europe.

Then, KQ deployed a Boeing 787 Dreamliner with a capacity of 234 passengers.

The flight duration between the two cities is 15 hours eastbound and 14 hours westbound.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

