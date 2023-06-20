Western Sahara: Minister of Foreign Affairs Holds Talks With Algerian Counterpart

19 June 2023
Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Algiers — Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mohamed Sidati, on Monday held discussions with his Algerian counterpart, Ahmed Attaf, in Algiers, the Algerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad said in a statement.

The two sides tackled the latest developments of Western Sahara issue at the diplomatic level, "mainly the prospects for the revival of the political process and the resumption of direct negotiations between the two parties to the conflict, namely the Kingdom of Morocco and the Polisario Front, to reach a political solution, ensuring Western Sahara people's right to self-determination, in line with relevant African union decisions and UN resolutions," the statement concluded.

