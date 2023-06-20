Zimbabwe: Pensioners Travelling 50km to Withdraw Eroded ZWL Pay-Outs - MP Calls for Fixed Usd Amount

KAMBUZUMiA MP Willias Madzimure has revealed that pensioners are travelling for more than 50km to withdraw ZWL pay-outs equivalent to US$8 when traded using the official exchange rate.

Speaking in Parliament, Madzimure called on the government to set a fixed US$ pension pay-out as the ZWL continues to tumble.

According to the lawmaker, pensioners are getting between RTGS 20 000 to RTGS 50 000.

The money, if converted using the black market rate, will be between US$2 and US$5, while the official exchange rate pegs it from US$3 to US$8.

"On a point of order Mr. Speaker. As we all grow up, we need protection by the State and we need the State to take care of us. As I am speaking today, our pensioners are getting 40 000 and they are actually dying," Madzimure said.

"The issue that I am raising here Mr. Speaker is a point of order. I just want you to take note of this one. Our people are travelling more than 50 kilometers to go and get their pensions which is now around RTGS 20 000 to RTGS 50 000. It is the responsibility of the people of Zimbabwe to look after the old."

"If we do not take action as soon as today to protect the old, to respect the work that they did to build this nation, our children are going to spit on our graves. We must ensure that we have a fixed amount in US dollars for our people so that they can survive," he added.

The ZWL has been tumbling against the US$ forcing the market to make upward adjustments of prices to cushion themselves against inflation.

MPs have since called for the Minister of Finance and Economic Development Mthuli Ncube to present a ministerial statement over the deepening economic crisis.

The ZWL devalued this week, reaching $ 5 978 on the RBZ Auction system and $7 000 on the black market. Retail prices have skyrocketed with businesses preferring USD payments.

Speaking during a Parliamentary session, Kuwadzana East MP Charlton Hwende, said Ncube has a case to answer over the state of the economy.

"Thank you Madam Speaker. I rise over an issue that we deliberated on last week and there was a ruling. We appealed that the Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Ncube should come and explain the salaries of civil servants and the price rise that are in the shops," Hwende said.

In response, acting Speaker of Parliament Tatenda Mavetera, said she was going to remind the clerk of Parliament to inform Ncube to come and give a ministerial statement.