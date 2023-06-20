Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Presses Africa's Proposal for a Path to Peace

18 June 2023
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

President Ramaphosa has today, 18 June 2023, concluded a two-days working visit to the Ukraine and the Russian Federation where African leaders proposed a path for peace to the 16 month long conflict between the two countries.

The proposal presented by African leaders on a mission to Ukraine and Russia has created a foundation for future engagements that will contribute to a road to peace and resolution to the devastating conflict.

The African Heads of States and Government asserted several key elements that are vital in starting a path to peace.

Some of the elements include the de-escalation of the conflict; release of the prisoners of war and children, adherence to the principle of the UN Charter on Sovereignty; ensuring that there is humanitarian support for those in need and post war reconstruction amongst others .

The Peace Mission to Ukraine and Russia has wrapped up its first round of engagements with both warring parties to the conflict.

President Ramaphosa is encouraged by the warm reception that the delegation received from the Presidents of Ukraine and Russia.

The President will further reflect on the engagements by the African Peace Mission on his weekly newsletter on Monday.

