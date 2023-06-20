Eritrea: Prayer Service in Connection With Martyrs Day

19 June 2023
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara, 19 June 2023- Prayers and sermons in connection with Martyrs Day were conducted at St. Michael Church and Al-Khulafae Al-Rashideen Grand Mosque here in the capital, Asmara.

The prayer service at St. Michael Church that was conducted in the morning hours of today, 19 June was attended by Abune Petros, Archbishop of the Eritrean Orthodox Tewahdo Church, as well as members of the Holy Synod, Archbishops and a number of the faithful.

The prayer service was also attended by religious leaders of the Catholic and Lutheran Christian Churches.

At the event, Abune Petros gave a briefing on the deep meaning of the day and the heavy responsibility it shoulders for every citizen.

Merigeta Mulugeta Simon from the Office of the Patriarch, indicating that Martyrs Day observance is not a choice but a historical responsibility of every citizen, said that Martyrs Day is a sacred day on which every citizen renews their pledge to live up to the expectations of martyrs.

Similarly, in the afternoon hours of today, Salat and Dua services were conducted at the Al-Khulafae Al-Rashideen Grand Mosque, preceded by Sheik Salem Ibrahim Almukhtar, Mufti of Eritrea.

Sheik Salem Ibrahim said that our martyrs have sacrificed their precious lives so that we can live in peace and harmony, and he called for reinforced contributions in support of the families of martyrs.

