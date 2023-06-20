Kenya: Nairobi to Host IGAD-Mandated Sudan Peace Talks in August - Ministers

Nairobi — The IGAD-mandated Sudan peace talks under Kenya's leadership will convene in August, the bloc's quartet of foreign ministers has indicated.

An IGAD quartet of Kenya, Ethiopia, Djibouti and South Sudan endorsed a roadmap to peace talks on Monday amid resistance from Khartoum's General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan-led camp.

While announcing IGAD's commitment to expedite a mediation process leading to a transition to civilian rule, the quartet led by Kenya's Alfred Mutua expressed confidence that a Nairobi-led process will convene by mid-July.

"The quartet will launch an all-inclusive political process aimed at achieving sustainable peace and peaceful transition to democracy and civilian rule to be hosted by the Republic of Kenya in mid-July or the first week of August 2023," IGAD revealed following a virtual meeting of the quartet.

The outcome was communicated on Tuesday even as the al-Burhan-controlled Foreign Ministry in Sudan voiced its objection to Kenya's leadership.

"Sudan is not concerned with the outcome of the meeting, because it is still waiting for a response from the IGAD regarding Sudan's objection to Kenya's chairmanship of the quartet committee," Sudan's MFA stated on Monday.

Sudan's Foreign Office contested Kenya's characterization of the conflict as "fighting between two generals," signaling its refusal to formally recognize Hemetti who deputized al-Burhan in the transitional sovereign council tasked to rule the country.

"The way in which the Kenyan government deals with the mediation file contradicts with the basic principles of the IGAD, represented in respecting the sovereignty of states," the ministry said.

Al-Burhan, Sudan's military chief is engaged in a vicious war with General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo "Hemetti", the leader of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces following a fallout in April.

Ruto-led talks

IGAD nevertheless released a ten-point outcome document following Monday's virtual session said the quartet committee approved a proposal to appoint a Special Envoy of the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD).

The committee which includes Djibouti's Mahamoud Ali Youssouf, Ethiopia's Demeke Mekonnen Hassen and South Sudan's Deng Dau Deng said the Special Envoy will lead liaison efforts.

"The Committee of Ministers of the IGAD Quartet group of countries agreed to appoint an IGAD Special Envoy for the Republic of Sudan as presented by the IGAD Executive Secretary and approved by the IGAD Council of Ministers to coordinate and lead mediation efforts," a communique released by IGAD on Tuesday read.

The quartet's endorsement of a Nairobi-led process came days after Kenya's Foreign Office maintained that the IGAD-mandated talks will proceed under President William Ruto.

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing'Oei said in a statement on June 16 that warring parties will not dictate the exercise.

"We shall continue to work with all to urgently restore peace in Sudan based on an inclusive process as guided by decisions of regional and international mechanisms rather than the views of any side to the conflict," Sing'Oei said.

MFA had earlier dismissed assertions pointing to Sudan's rejection of Ruto's role saying Kenya's leadership of the process could only be revoked by the IGAD Summit.

Sudan's Sovereign Council resulted from fierce negotiations following a coup d'état in April 2019 leading to downfall of longtime ruler Omar al Bashir.