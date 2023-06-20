Kenya: Two Rivers Land Gazetted Private Special Economic Zone

Nairobi — Centum Investment Company has established the Two Rivers International Finance and Innovation Centre (TRIFIC) following the gazettement of the Two Rivers land as a private services-focused special economic zone (SEZ).

SEZ designation grants businesses within the Two Rivers International Finance and Innovation Centre access to a wide array of incentives available under the Special Economic Zone regime.

The business-friendly enabling policies and facilitation services policies provide a competitive advantage for companies to stimulate investment, innovation, and growth.

By harnessing the potential of the SEZ, TRIFIC is paving the way for the establishment of businesses that will contribute significantly to job creation and propel socio-economic development in Kenya.

"The gazettement of Two Rivers as a private, services-focused Special Economic Zone is a game-changer for Kenya," Centum Group CEO James Mworia said.

"TRIFIC will revolutionize Kenya's economic landscape. It will serve as a magnet for global investment, capitalizing on Kenya's exceptional human capital resources and advanced digital infrastructure by leveraging the deep pool of high-quality human capital, and attractive incentives," added Mworia.

"This significant milestone not only solidifies Kenya's position as a hub for global investment but a global talent hub that generates a multitude of employment opportunities for our skilled workforce that can address the skill shortage currently being faced by the developed world."

The Two Rivers International Finance and Innovation Centre offers world-class infrastructure with office, hospitality, residential, and social amenities.

The establishment of TRIFIC reaffirms Kenya's commitment to economic growth and prosperity.

By providing a conducive ecosystem for businesses, the Centre will drive innovation, boost exports, cement Kenya's position as a financial hub, and nurture the country's technological advancements.

"TRIFIC is designed to act as a strategic driver to Kenya's economic vision and to propel Africa's engagement with global investors and businesses, offering them an enabling environment and a unique location that can enable them to offer competitive services to clients across the globe," the CEO stated.