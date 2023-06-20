Angola Addresses Crisis in Central African Republic

20 June 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Angolan state secretary for Foreign Affairs, Esmeralda Mendonça, on Monday in New York City, United States of America, assessed with the Central African Republic (CAR)'s Foreign minister, Sylvie Mbaipo, the prevailing situation in that country.

During the meeting, which took place at UN headquarters in the scope of the Third United Nations High-Level Conference on Counter-Terrorism, the two officials exchanged views on the meeting of the United Nations Security Council, which on Tuesday will address the crisis in the CAR, as well as aspects relating to cooperation between the two countries.

In his capacity of the acting chairman of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR), the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, urges the end of the arms embargo on the CAR and request more international support for peace and security, as well as to stop the rebel forces in that country.

The UN Security Council decreed a general and complete arms embargo on the Central African Republic and created a Committee which among other issues, is in charge of monitoring the compliance of the sanctions measures.

Meanwhile, the sanctions regime against CAR expires on 31 July this year. FMA/VM/MRA/jmc

