Angola: Vice-Governor Calls for Elimination of Prejudice Against Albinism

Ndalatando — The deputy governor for Political, Economic and Social Sector of Cuanza Norte, Luzia José, has called for the engagement of families in the fight against prejudice and elimination of barriers against people with albinism.

Luzia José, who was speaking at the closing ceremony of the International Albinism Awareness Day, marked on 13 June, said the fight against prejudice should be a challenge for all, mainly for the families.

The governor reinforced the appeal to families about the care to be taken with children with albinism, promoting their inclusion beginning with civil registration of the child and education to avoid compromising the future.

The head of the "Global Kwenda Tribe" Association, Lauro Cassule, on his turn, spoke of the importance of the June 13 project, which aims to guarantee the control of citizens with albinism in the country, especially those who need help the most for social support.

According to the association, there are about 1,600 albino people registered in the country.

The main difficulties they face are the acquisition of sunscreen and access to ophthalmology and dermatology consultations.

Cassule said that people should not avoid contact with people with albinism, since it is not transmissible, nor is it a disease or the result of witchcraft.

According to medical information, albinism is a chromosomal genetic deviation.

Cassule added that discrimination against albino people was generated by prejudice and speculation, many arising in the family, due to the lack of scientific explanations.

He considered that the discrimination suffered by these people is contributing to the current state of vulnerability in which they find themselves.

Included in the celebrations of the date, "Global Kwenda Tribe" Association promoted a fair of free ophthalmology and dermatology consultations for people with albinism.

The organisation of the event, which counts with the support of Centro Óptico, Cuanza Norte government through the provincial offices of Health and Social Action, Family and Gender Equality, expects to assist over 200 citizens.

The International Albinism Awareness Day was established by the United Nations with the purpose of reflecting on the rights of the people with albinism in the world. This year the motto of the event is "Inclusion is Strength".