Angola: Luanda to Host African Basketball Tournament

Luanda — The African Basketball Championship "AFROCAN", 2023 edition, scheduled to take place from 8 to 16 July, will be held in the capital, Luanda, informed Monday the vice-chairman of the Angolan Basketball Federation (FAB), Sílvio Lemos.

The event was due to take place in the centre-west Benguela Province, but due to technical issues in the structure of the Acácias Rubras pavilion it was moved to Luanda.

The official revealed to ANGOP that the pavilion has a poor state of conservation of the floor, as well as the hall shot clock and it has reduced capacity to fill the venue.

He said the change of venue will not disrupt the tournament programme but will provide greater comfort to athletes and spectators.

The national team is made up of Emanuel Sebastião, Francisco Gomes, Miguel Maconda, Jose Nseka who are the point guards, while Tarcio Domingos, Kenneth Manuel and Ângelo Alexandre are the shooting guards.

Glofate Buiamba, Geovani Kibinga, Bamba Cissé, Kenny Biango, Ednilson Andrade, Domingos Kissingue, Josué Bartolomeu and Marcelo João are the small forward and the power forwards are Kevin Albino, Wilson Kassav, Macachi Brás, Aloisio Andrade and Walter Luzolo.

In the first edition, in 2019, held in Egypt, Angola ranked third, under the leadership of coach Paulo Macedo. JAD/FN/MRA/jmc