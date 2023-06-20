Tanzania: Dcea Impounds 200 Grammes of Illicit Drugs in Three Months

THE Drug Control and Enforcement Authority (DCEA) has impounded a total of 200.5 grammes of heroin and other illicit drugs in the past three months.

This was a result of a special operation conducted in various regions during which it arrested 109 suspects, including three foreigners.

DCEA Commissioner General Arestas Lyimo told journalists yesterday in Dar es Salaam that they arrested 978 bags of Marijuana, methamphetamine (531.5grammes) heroin (3,878 pellets) and cocaine (138 pellets).

He said the other drugs included 3,840 milliliters of Pethidine, saying the authority also managed to destroy 1,093 acres of marijuana farms in collaboration with the International Narcotics Control Board (INCB).

"The operation was conducted between March 25th, 2023 and June 19, whereby some of the suspects will be taken to court when all legal processes have been finalised," he said.

He said the agency has found out that drug dealers are using new ways of conducting the business, such as entering into a relationship with women and use them in distributing drugs.

"DCEA is committed to combat the business, therefore I caution Tanzanian women who collude with foreigners in illegal drugs business," he said.

The agency also warned people to be careful with luggages they are given to carry without knowing their contents, saying foreigners are using Tanzanian women to distribute drugs in various places.

'The anti-drugs Act, chapter 15 stipulates that it is illegal to transport or being found in possession of drugs in which anyone found will face a 30 years' imprisonment," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said the agency is determined to offer public awareness, whereby it has entered into an agreement with the Prevention and Combating and Control of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) to use its clubs in sensitisation campaigns.

In another development, the agency announced that it will commemorate the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, or World Drug Day on 26 June this year.

The day is commemorated every year to strengthen action and cooperation in achieving a world free of drug abuse.

This year's event which will take place in Arusha region will be graced by President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

The aim of this year's campaign is to raise awareness about the importance of treating people who use drugs with respect and empathy; providing evidence-based, voluntary services for all; offering alternatives to punishment; prioritising prevention and leading with compassion.

The campaign also aims to combat stigma and discrimination against people who use drugs by promoting language and attitudes that are respectful and non-judgmental.