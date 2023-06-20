Tanzania: Arusha Police On Court for Netball Showdown

Arusha — THE Police team from Arusha will represent the region in the forthcoming National Netball Club Championship to be staged in Dar es Salaam.

The ten-day tournament is scheduled to throw off today at the National Indoor Stadium and will involve over 20 teams from Tanzania Mainland which will battle for the national title.

The Arusha Police team, consisting of 12 players and two officials, left Arusha on Monday for Dar es Salaam positively bragging about winning the tournament.

The team coach Emerenciana Silas said her squad, training at Sheikh Amri Abeid stadium, is well prepared and ready for the competition, eying to parade home with the title.

Before leaving for Dar es Salaam, Police Arusha was handed over some sports gear from Coast Liner Bus Company, the donation which the team coach disclosed as among the significant boost for her side in the tournament.

During the brief handing-over ceremony, the Director of Coast Liner Bus Company, Zohra Ally, disclosed that their company decided to support the Police team in its effort to support sports in the country.

"This time, we have started with netball, but in the future, we intend to extend our support to other sports as our company has the custom of giving back to the community from what we earn as it serves people," she added.

On his part, Assistant Commissioner of Police Salvas Makweli, who received the donation, appealed to other firms and community members to continue supporting the team representing the region in the national championship.

The tournament, which will climax on June 29th, will help scout players who will build a provisional national team (Taifa Queens) that expects to represent the country in the 13th edition of the Africa Netball Cup to be hosted in Uganda later this year.