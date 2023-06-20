Tunisia Condemns Raids By Brutal Occupation Forces On Jenin (Statement)

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia, on Monday, strongly condemned the raids launched by the brutal occupation forces on the city of Jenin and its camp in the occupied West Bank, which resulted in a number of Palestinian martyrs and injuries among unarmed civilians.

In a statement issued on Monday evening by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad, Tunisia called on the international community to assume its legal and moral responsibility towards the Palestinian people and immediately stop this repeated and systematic aggression.

Tunisia also called on the international community to "oblige the (Israeli) occupying forces to stop their flagrant violations and force them to respect the resolutions of international legitimacy".

Tunisia reiterated its full solidarity with and firm support for the Palestinian people in their just cause to regain their legitimate rights, in particular their right to self-determination and the establishment of their independent state with Al-Quds as its capital.

Shootings and air raids by the occupation forces in the city of Jenin resulted in the death of five civilians and injured about 100 others, according to an initial toll.