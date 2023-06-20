Namibia: Okatyali to Host Leadership Climate Change Youth Camp

Absalom Shigwedha

Three young Namibians who have been working in partnership to promote the interest of young people and women in their communities with a focus on issues such as climate change, the use of renewable energy, and access to digital information, will be hosting a Leadership and Climate Change Youth Camp in Oshana region next month.

The event will be held at Okatyali Biodiversity Campsite and Multi-Service Centre from 20 to 21 July 2023.

The three are Ester Hango, Hilde Amushembe and Sebulon David, who were all awarded the Mandela Washington Fellowships.

Hango told AgriToday last week that this year, as alumni of the MWF, they had an opportunity to present their work and were awarded a small grant of US$3 000 to work in partnership with each other and host an event in their community of interest.

"Our proposal was to host a Leadership and Climate Change Youth Camp at Okatyali, targeting young people in business and unemployed youth who aspired to start small businesses between the age of 16-35," she said.

The event will be held under the theme 'Exploring Leadership Opportunities and Leveraging Digital Skills to Enhance Business Growth in Climate Issues'.

Hango said the event will entail motivational speeches from three of them, a demonstration of best practices towards reducing the impact of climate change, business innovation by leveraging sustainable development information, the use of renewable energy for rural businesses and digital skills.

The event will bring together about 40 youth from rural constituencies in Oshana region.

* Absalom Shigwedha is a freelance journalist specialising in agriculture and environmental reporting.