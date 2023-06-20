Tunisia Participates in Special Olympics World Games in Berlin

20 June 2023
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia is currently taking part in the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin - the world's largest inclusive sports event for thousands of athletes with intellectual disabilities.

Twenty-six Tunisian athletes will compete in the tournaments of basketball, swimming, athletics and boccia bowling.

Youth and Sports Minister Kamel Déguiche went to the Olympic village in Berlin to attend competitions and provide encouragement to Tunisian athletes and technical staff.

Earlier, he attended the opening ceremony of these games and met with his counterparts from several countries in a bid to boost cooperation.

Nearly 7,000 athletes from 190 countries are participating in this event.

