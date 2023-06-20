Congo-Kinshasa: DRC Delegation On Road Benchmarking Visit

The Road Fund Administration (RFA) will host a 19-member delegation from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on Tuesday.

According to a statement issued by RFA on Friday, the DRC delegation, made up of officials from various government road sector institutions, will be on a benchmarking visit to Namibia.

RFA, an entity established to manage the road user charging system in Namibia, ensures that funds collected from road users are reinvested in the management and upkeep of the national road infrastructure. This ensures that quality roads are maintained for the benefit of the country's economy and the road users.

During the 2019/20 financial year, RFA collected N$2,6 billion in road user charges. Of this amount, 60% was from fuel levies, 28% from annual motor vehicle licence and registration fees, 5,65% from mass distances charges, 6% from cross-border charges and 0,4% from abnormal load fees and road carrier permits.

RFA also ensures that all the funds allocated to recipient authorities are used effectively and for their intended purpose.

During the 2019/20 financial year, RFA allocated N$2,36 billion to various authorities with N$1,77 billion set aside for road maintenance and management.

"The fuel levy refund was N$302 million, while regional councils and local authorities received N$108 million," RFA posted on its website.

Other beneficiaries are the Namibia Police, town and city police that were allocated N$13 million, while N$167 million went to administration and related Road Fund expenditure.

Namibia is a global leader in road infrastructure, having retained the top spot in good quality roads and connectivity in Africa for the past five consecutive years, making it a road sector benchmarking destination.

The World Economic Forum's Global Competitive Report Index 2020, Namibia takes pole position with a score of 5,2 out of 7, beating South Africa into second and Rwanda third place on scores of 5,0.

Namibia is also ranked 23rd globally, ahead of economic giants such as China (42), India (46) and Italy (56).

RFA, which was established by the Road Fund Administration Act (Act 18 of 1999), plans to be the global leader in sustainable road infrastructure funding and management, contributing to national development goals.

- email: matthew@namibian.com.na