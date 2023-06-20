Angola: Catholic University Appeals for Reinforcement of Solutions to Mitigate Environmental Impacts

19 June 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The dean of the Catholic University of Angola (UCAN), Maria de Assunção, appealed this Monday for the reinforcement of sustainable solutions capable of significantly contributing to the mitigation of pollution levels and other practices that harm environmental integrity.

The official made this appeal during the workshop on "Environmental sustainability in oil activities in an energy transition scenario", promoted by the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas, in partnership with the aforementioned teaching institution.

"It is imperative to mobilize the political will and the sense of social responsibility of the industries and companies that operate in the sector, so that everyone, at their level, adopts attitudes that contribute to the reduction of harmful effects to the environmental system, endangering the biodiversity", he stressed.

According to Maria da Conceição, the fight for environmental sustainability is not limited to the definition of rules, as it encompasses a continuous process, singular and collective commitment and the construction of strategies that contribute to the reduction of environmental pollution.

On the other hand, he said that the event aims, from an academic and scientific perspective, to discuss opinions, share visions and analyze phenomena that impact environmental sustainability, with particular evidence on oil activity and energy transition.

"It is not enough to bring together specialists who discuss feasible consensuses, it is necessary to stimulate ethical demands and politics, so that the values of solidarity, individual and collective responsibility become a fact", highlighted the dean body of the Catholic University of Angola.

In this one-day workshop, participants discuss topics such as "Sonangol's environmental responsibility", "Diversification of the energy matrix in Angola", "Impact of biofuels", "Energy transition and decarbonization", among others. SL/MDS/ART/CF/jmc

