South Africa: Ramphadi Receives Hero's Welcome

Donald Ramphadi said he felt honoured and special to see legions of fans turn up to give him a hero's welcome at OR Tambo on Monday night.

The South African wheelchair tennis player won the French Open doubles title alongside British partner Andy Lapthrone earlier this month. The 30-year-old from Tzaneen in Limpopo, made history at Roland Garros by defeating Heath Davidson and Robert Shaw in the final.

"I am so grateful for the love and support I received from the South African sports community and the general public," he told Scrolla.Africa.

Ramphadi was welcomed at OR Tambo by Sports Minister Zizi Kodwa, Sascoc Athletics chairperson Khotso, and Tennis South Africa board member Robin Baloyi.

Ranked number four in the world, Ramphadi has been in excellent form this year. He narrowly missed winning his first Grand Slam title at the Australian Open doubles finals in January.

Last week, he reached the semi-finals of the French Riviera Open, which would have been his fifth title this year.

However, he said that the crown jewel in his array of achievements was undoubtedly his triumphant French Open win.

"It will be a cherished moment for the rest of my life," he said.

He credited the entire team, including the coach and management staff, for their contributions to his success.

Kgothatso Montjane, South Africa's leading wheelchair tennis women's player who also won the French Open doubles title, is expected to arrive in the country a week later. She will receive a similar welcome ceremony to celebrate her achievement.