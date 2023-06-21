South Africa: Ramphadi Receives Hero's Welcome

21 June 2023
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Thathe Msimango

Donald Ramphadi said he felt honoured and special to see legions of fans turn up to give him a hero's welcome at OR Tambo on Monday night.

The South African wheelchair tennis player won the French Open doubles title alongside British partner Andy Lapthrone earlier this month. The 30-year-old from Tzaneen in Limpopo, made history at Roland Garros by defeating Heath Davidson and Robert Shaw in the final.

"I am so grateful for the love and support I received from the South African sports community and the general public," he told Scrolla.Africa.

Ramphadi was welcomed at OR Tambo by Sports Minister Zizi Kodwa, Sascoc Athletics chairperson Khotso, and Tennis South Africa board member Robin Baloyi.

Ranked number four in the world, Ramphadi has been in excellent form this year. He narrowly missed winning his first Grand Slam title at the Australian Open doubles finals in January.

Last week, he reached the semi-finals of the French Riviera Open, which would have been his fifth title this year.

However, he said that the crown jewel in his array of achievements was undoubtedly his triumphant French Open win.

"It will be a cherished moment for the rest of my life," he said.

He credited the entire team, including the coach and management staff, for their contributions to his success.

Kgothatso Montjane, South Africa's leading wheelchair tennis women's player who also won the French Open doubles title, is expected to arrive in the country a week later. She will receive a similar welcome ceremony to celebrate her achievement.

 

Read the original article on Scrolla.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Scrolla. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.