South Africa: Tshwane Mayor Tells Residents to Film Cops for Their Own Safety

Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink urged residents on Tuesday to record their interactions with police after two officers were caught operating illegally outside their jurisdiction over the weekend.

The officers, who belong to Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) were caught operating in Diepsloot, far outside their assigned area.

The duo were in a private car but wearing their uniforms when Johannesburg Metro Police officers discovered them stopping motorists on Sunday.

Brink said the officers had no permission to operate outside their jurisdiction.

"Considering the recent spate of allegations against some TMPD members, the actions by the two officers are indeed questionable and very odd," he said.

Brink urged residents to ask Tshwane Metro Police for their appointment certificates (a card identifying them as officers) and to record their encounters with TMPD officials. This includes videos and pictures of the officers, their appointment certificates and their vehicles.

He encouraged residents and other law enforcement to be on the lookout for unlawful acts that might be perpetrated by metro cops.

Sunday's incident is not isolated. There has been a spate of complaints about Tshwane metro cops being involved in corruption.

The TMPD Integrity Unit is investigating seven officers for using illegal breathalysers in two separate incidents over the long weekend.

In another incident, two TMPD members were found using an unofficial breathalyser on a member of the public on the N1 South near Lynnwood Road. The matter is also being investigated.

In a statement, the mayor said five officers were also found to be operating outside of their assigned area, where a member of the public was later found to have allegedly been extorted and robbed, likely by the same group.

"A criminal investigation has since been launched with full cooperation from the TMPD," he said.