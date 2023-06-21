South Africa: Police Are Maintaining High Visibility in Diepsloot After Protest Action Erupted

press release

Diepsloot — The management of the police in Diepsloot has mobilised various units in the SAPS to monitor protest action that have now turned into sporadic burning of tyres and blocking of roads.

The community is complaining of police visibility and high crime levels, influx of illegal immigrants that are allegedly committing crime as well as other service delivery issues. These are mostly residents from informal settlements that have challenges with environmental design. Police vehicles are not able to get into those congested areas for patrols especially at night as there is no electricity.

During the day, there are foot patrols by all law enforcement agencies (police, crime wardens, metro police as well as CPF and patrollers). During the night, law enforcement agencies patrol with blue lights for visibility however, access to the affected areas is limited.

The station management will continue to engage the community leaders and community-based structures as well as other departments (Home Affairs, Housing, municipality, etc) to find long term solutions to the service delivery issues in Diepsloot.

In terms of crime, the SAPS can confirm that there were six murders in Diepsloot since the beginning of June. Several arrests have been made including six suspects in a case of attempted murder and house robbery, one for attempted murder case, three suspects in three separate cases of armed robbery, five for pointing of firearm (the firearm is one of the 14 that have been seized in Diepsloot since April), 82 people for drinking in public as they end up being targeted by armed robbers, two illegal shebeens were closed down as these establishments are generators of common robberies, assault GBH, GBV and domestic violence. At this stage the police are still monitoring the situation in Diepsloot and we will after consultations peacefully disperse the protesters.

The police are maintaining high visibility in the area and are clearing roads where there are sporadic burning of tyres in the streets within the community. Main roads are not affected.

Media Statement - Office of the Provincial Commissioner Gauteng