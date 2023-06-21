Rwanda: Over 25,000 Teachers Benefit From Innovative Project to Enhance ICT Utilisation in Schools

A total of 25,076 teachers benefited from the Capacity Development for ICT in Education (CADIE) project, which aimed to facilitate the effective use of ICT in Teaching and Learning. This project is in line with the national strategy for transforming Rwanda's education system to match the modern industries and services that drive the economy, making it market-led and ensuring the country's skills are up-to-date.

The three-year project, eventually extended to four years, was initiated in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and the Korean International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) and implemented by the Rwanda Education Board (REB).

Speaking to The New Times, Emmanuel Shyaka, the coordinator of the Single Project Implementation Unit of Funded Projects at REB, said that the project, which was funded by KOICA, was implemented to support in-service teachers and learners from public and government-aided secondary schools to develop 21st-century skills, and utilising ICT for educational purposes had very fruitful results.

"Since the CADIE training programme started, it has benefited a lot of teachers and students and looks at the ultimate goal, impact, and the results we need, which is enhanced ICT utilisation in schools, changed school practices, classroom activities, and enhanced teaching and learning with ICT," he explained.

Moreover, he disclosed that as a result of the project, teachers at the school level are now using ICT tools and they can integrate ICT into their teaching and learning practices, as well as using smart classrooms since they understand the importance of ICT tools.

"Teachers now use smart classroom established by KOICA which is equipped with ICT devices and also, teachers and administrators were trained to use their ICT resources including ICT infrastructures available in our schools," he added.

Shyaka highlighted that before being trained in the Capacity Development of ICT in Education programme, they were used to the traditional approach which was limited to the use of chalk, library books, and other resources, which was not in line with dynamic changes of 21st century education.

However, today, they have digitalised teaching content and it became easy and effective to deliver lessons. Teaching and learning become enjoyable and engaging when ICT tools are integrated.

Among the milestones achieved was also celebrating Teacher's Innovation Day for the first time, with an emphasis on the effective use of ICT in teaching and learning. This aimed to provide opportunities for in-service teachers to showcase and share knowledge and best practices to enhance teaching and learning through technologies.

During the Teacher's Innovation Day, one of the teachers, Vedaste Aime Uwishema, who had been involved in the KOICA's global fellowship programme, Capacity Improvement and Advancement for Tomorrow (CIAT), delivered a presentation on his personal growth and accomplishments.

The CIAT fellowship programme extends an invitation to public sector representatives from developing nations, offering them capacity-building training in Korea. The programme's primary emphasis is on sharing Korea's expertise and technology.

Through the programme, KOICA invites public officials, engineers, researchers, and policymakers from developing countries to provide capacity-strengthening and training in various areas, with a focus on sharing Korea's development experience and technology.

Speaking at the celebration, the Deputy Country Director of KOICA, Kim Kwonho, pointed out that it was awesome sharing as well as celebrating the fruits of the CADIE project.

"Despite considerable challenges, including a challenging environment and the global Covid-19 pandemic, they have remained resolute in their determination to the results and the results speak volumes," Kwonho said.

Achievements of the projects include a total of 25,076 in-service teachers trained to focus on providing a concentrated teacher training package to transform teaching methodology from a teacher-centered method to a learner-centered method by utilising ICT tools.

Sixty-one Centres of Excellence (Smart Classrooms) were established as well as equipped with 3,120 laptops, and 61 projectors among other materials. Others include the training of 416 sector education inspectors, 129 CADIE master trainers, 60 district education officers, 30 NESA inspectors, and 13,207 teachers who were certified with Microsoft Certified Educator (MCE) among others.

Kwonho said KOICA is confident that the education sector in Rwanda will experience a significant transformation. And further, it will usher in a virtuous cycle of re-spreading ICT education for generations to come.

Meanwhile, during the event, 10 teachers were awarded for their exemplary use of ICT in teaching, while various schools showcased their innovative projects as one of the results of the CADIE project.

Annah Antwongyeire Baguma, an economics teacher at ES Modern Kayonza, was recognised among the top 10 outstanding teachers in the effective use of technology while teaching. She expressed her belief that celebrating such a day serves as a powerful motivation for teachers and encourages them to further embrace digital tools and methods in their classrooms.