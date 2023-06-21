Kenya: Malkia Strikers Handed Financial Injection Injection to Boost Preps for Olympic Ticket Hunt

Nairobi — The National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOCK) has handed the national women's volleyball team a sponsorship boost to help them prepare towards Paris 2024.

The sponsorship, part of the Sh5.4mn (45,000 USD) Olympic Solidarity Fund, will fund their preparations which will include camps in Morocco and France.

The team, which started non-residential training almost a month ago will start off their preparations with a training camp in Morocco, fully supported by the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) and the Confederation of African Volleyball (CAVB).

The team will still be under the tutelage of the six Brazilian coaches who took them through preparations for the Tokyo Olympics, working with local coaches Japheth Munala and Paul Bitok.

Malkia Strikers will then proceed to France for the 2023 FIVB Challenger Cup before visiting the city of Miramas which will host Team Kenya's Pre-Olympic training camp next year.

Malkia will then fly to Yaounde on August 4 for the Africa Women's Cup scheduled to start from 5-14th, the tournament also serving up as a qualifier for the World Championships.

The points garnered from the Morocco and Cameroon competitions will be decisive in identifying Africa's top team and securing their spot in Paris 2024.

Acting Kenya Volleyball federation president Charles Nyaberi expressed heartfelt gratitude to NOC-K for their unwavering support over the years.

NOC-K Secretary-General, Francis Mutuku, emphasized the critical importance of supporting team sports on the road to Paris,

"We will continuously support team sports and Malkia Strikers are a top priority for NOC-K. We continue to enjoy a great collaboration with the Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) and we are happy to announce that expenses such as the training venue, gym facilities, and local allowances have been catered for to ensure the team focuses on training,: Mutuku said.

At the same time, Mutuku has affirmed that NOCK is set to offer the same support to the national women's hockey team as well as the men and women's rugby sevens teams to aid them in their journey for qualification.

Currently, the men and women's 3x3 basketball teams are benefiting from the solidarity program.