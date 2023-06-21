Rwanda: Top 10 History-Making Rwandan Women Athletes

Salma Rhadia Mukansanga needs no introduction after her big break at the African Cup of Nations last year before making history at the World Cup in Qatar.

But Mukansanga is not alone. She's just part of the ever-growing list of women who are blazing a trail and inspiring generations of young women across different fields, with Queen Kalimpinya among the latest female athletes to write history.

A former Miss Rwanda contestant, Kalimpinya has got everyone talking (at least in the motorsport world) after she achieved the extraordinary feat of becoming the first Rwandan female rally driver. This milestone has won her plaudits both at home and abroad, with Formula One legend Lewis Hamilton among the latest stars to publicly express his admiration.

In no particular order, Weekend Sport's Heritier Bahizi takes a look at 10 Rwandan women who have defied the odds to make a name for themselves in historically male-dominated sporting fields, paving the way for many women in Rwanda and beyond.

Naomi Schiff

Naomi Schiff, a Rwandan and Belgian racing driver, has been burning rubber on the race track since the age of 11. With an impressive racing career that includes participation in the all-female single-seater racing championship (W Series) and various championship titles, Schiff has become a prominent figure in the motorsport world.

Notably, after quitting racing she now serves as a diversity and inclusion ambassador for the W Series and has made her mark as a television presenter for Sky Sports' Formula One coverage.

Grace Nyinawumuntu

Nyinawumuntu has emerged as a trailblazer in Rwandan football. From her days as a central defender for the City of Kigali team to becoming an instrumental figure who built the invincibles in the AS Kigali Women's Football team, Nyinawumuntu has shown what a woman can offer to Rwandan sport, especially football.

She now serves as the technical director and head coach at the Paris Saint Germain (PSG) Academy in Rwanda, where she continues to nurture young talent and inspire future generations.

Some may have been unconvinced by her appointment to take charge of the academy, well ahead of male coaches, but Nyinawumuntu proved doubters work when she inspired the U11 and U13 teams to three title from World Cup tournaments that bring together all academies of the French champions from across the globe. The annual tournament is held at Parc de Princes.

Liliane Mukobwankawe

The Rwanda Women Sitting Volleyball team captain has proven that disability is no barrier to success.

Despite suffering a volleyball-related injury in her high school days, Mukobwankawe's determination and passion for the sport propelled her to competing in prestigious events such as the Paralympic Games, both Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020, and the ParaVolley Sitting Volleyball World championships.

Mukobwankawe is remembered as a key member and captain of the Rwanda women sitting volleyball team that made history at the Para Volley Africa Sitting Volleyball Championships by qualifying for 2016 Rio Paralympics after coming from behind to beat favourites Egypt 3-2 in the gold-medal match in Kigali.

Her exceptional skills on the volleyball court have earned her recognition as one of the best spikers in Africa.

Bella Murekatete

The college basketball player for the Washington State Cougars has carved a unique path in NCAA Division I women's basketball history.

As the first Rwandan-born player in Division I, Murekatete's talent and hard work have propelled her to becoming a standout player.

Her accolades, including All-Pac-12 Tournament Team and Pac-12 Co-Most Improved Player of the Year, have positioned her on the trajectory to potentially join the WNBA.

Henriette Ishimwe

At just 19, Ishimwe has established herself as one of Africa's brightest female cricket stars. Her participation in international tournaments, such as the 2022 ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup, and her impressive bowling performances have garnered attention and acclaim.

In March, she won the International Cricket Council (ICC) player of the month award for March, a prize that cemented an undisputed African cricketer she is becoming.

As an all-rounder in the Rwanda women's national cricket team, Ishimwe's dedication to cricket has elevated the sport's popularity among Rwandans, and women in particular.

Queen Kalimpinya

Queen Kalimpinya, a former Miss Rwanda contestant, has broken barriers in the motorsport world as the first Rwandan female rally driver.

With her remarkable transition from co-driver to driver, Kalimpinya has caught the attention of motorsport enthusiasts worldwide including Formula One legend Lewis Hamilton.

She has showcased Rwanda's growing presence in the sport and her success could start opening doors for aspiring female rally drivers.

Hope Butera

The 22-year-old center is currently a key player for the Idaho Vandals women's basketball team representing the University of Idaho in the Big Sky Conference of the NCAA Division I in the United States.

Prior to joining the Idaho Vandals, Butera had successful stints at Florida International University and South Georgia Tech as a power forward.

In addition to her achievements in collegiate basketball, Butera has proudly represented her home country, Rwanda, at various levels. She played an integral part for the Rwandan senior team and has previously showcased her skills as a member of the U18 women's team which finished fourth in the FIBA U-18 Women's African Championships in 2016.

Butera's dedication, talent and international experience make her a formidable force to reckon with in women's basketball.

Solange Ingabire

Ingabire made a name for herself in the world of karate where, at 29, she is regarded as Rwanda's most qualified Karate judge, holding Judge A certification in Kata and Judge B certification in Kumite.

As a player, she has won bronze medals at the African Junior Karate Championship and the Senior African Karate Championship. She has also represented Rwanda at the World Karate Championships in Spain and Germany.

Ingabire's commitment to both competing and judging has showcased her multifaceted talent, and her achievements have raised the profile of karate in Rwanda.

Salima Mukansanga

Born in Rusizi, Western Province, Mukansanga is a trailblazing international football referee. Since 2012, she has been a FIFA-listed international referee, officiating at the African Cup of Nations.

The 34-year-old became the first African woman to officiate at the Men's football World Cup in Qatar 2022, one of crucial achievements that earned the 2023 FORBES Woman Africa Sports Award in a colourful awarding ceremony held in March in Pretoria, South Africa besides featuring in BBC 100 Women in 2022 .

She is now among the referees selected to officiate in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup that will take place in Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to August 20.

If there is a woman in sports leading by example to go by, that would absolutely be Mukansanga.

Her success inspires fellow referees, especially women, to pursue their dreams in the world of football officiating.

Joselyne Uwase

The talented chess player captured attention at a young age when she became a Woman FIDE Master (WFM) at the Chess Olympiad in 2018.

Her dominance in national chess championships and representation of Rwanda on the international stage have solidified her position as one of the country's most promising chess talents.