Tanzania: What Tanzania Gesture On Sudanese Medical Students Implies

SOME diplomatic experts have described a decision by the government to receive Sudanese medical students to conduct practical training in the country as a 'fresh impetus' to Tanzania's diplomatic relations with other countries.

Speaking in exclusive interview with the 'Daily News' on Tuesday a diplomatic expert, Mr Kitojo Wetengere said that reception of Sudanese students indicates that Tanzania has good diplomatic relations with other countries in Africa and the world at large.

Mr Wetengere said it also indicates that Tanzania is trusted in providing the best and quality medical education among African countries.

"150 medical students brought by Sudan into our country means that Tanzania has a good relationship with other countries and is also trusted in provision of quality medical education among African countries," he said.

He added that the country has also promoted education diplomacy and medical tourism as the arrival of Sudanese students contributes to promoting Tanzania to the world in various sectors, including education, medical and tourism sectors.

The diplomat further noted that Tanzania needs to make more improvements in medical education and provide the best doctors, so that it continues to be trusted by other countries in the world.

For his side, the Centre for Foreign Relations Public Relations Officer and Lecturer, Mr Innocent Shoo, said that a decision of Tanzanian government to receive medical students due to ongoing civil war in Sudan shows that the country based the decision on the new foreign policy principles, which stand for African unity and defence for democracy, human rights, equality and justice.

"We are showing that we are supporting their rights to have access to a basic human right (education), which they would not have had in their country, which is currently in conflict," he said.

He added: "by allowing the students to complete their studies, we are giving them a chance to be able to be mobility factors which in future will contribute to the economy."

One of the African Union (AU)'s objectives is to promote and protect human and people's rights in accordance with the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights and other relevant human rights instruments.

Recently, Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH) received 150 medical students for practical training from the University of Medical Sciences and Technology (UMST) of Khartoum, Sudan due to an ongoing civil war in that country.

Speaking during a welcoming event, MNH Executive Director, Professor Mohammed Janabi said that the ongoing civil war in Sudan has caused colleges to close down, denying students opportunities to continue with their regular study schedule.

Prof Janabi said MNH, as the largest hospital in East Africa, will train the students until peace returns to Sudan, assuring the students that the management, lecturers, doctors and nurses of MNH will cooperate in providing them with proper training throughout the time that they will be studying at the facility.

"These students are in their final year of studies in the first degree in medicine where the training is more practical. So, these medical professionals will rotate in various departments including the Department of Surgery under the supervision of expert doctors to ensure that they acquire the knowledge," Prof Janabi said.