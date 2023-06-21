Malawi: Local Contractors, Quarry Miners Want 30 Percent M1 Rehabilitation Works

Scores of local contractors and quarry miners fear may not be subcontracted 30 percent of rehabilitation works on the M1 road-- between Lilongwe and Rumphi--awarded to Chinese construction companies, among other international firms.

Their fear is heightened by, among others, allegations that the foreign firms want to even mine their own quarry to be used as part of the road's construction.

But Minister of Transport and Public Works, Jacob Hara, has assured that 30 percent local subcontracting "shall apply".

On the other hand, one of the foreign companies, Unik Construction Engineering says "tender documents will be required from local contractors to be subcontracted".

Speaking on condition of anonymity, one local contractor said the foreign companies "can actually source quarry from local miners as they have it in abundance".

Another one wondered if the foreign contractors "ever know anything about 30 percent local subcontracting".

"Mota-Engil has been here for a long time. We have never seen or heard them asking for a mining license to construct a road. It seems these other companies have sinister intentions," complained another contractor.

The Tonse Alliance administration, immediately it ascended to power in 2020, introduced 30 percent local subcontracting to empower local companies.

Paul He, Site Manager for Lot 3 under Unik Construction Engineering, who acknowledged having obtained what he termed a milling license, said "tender documents will be required from local contractors to be subcontracted".

In a brief interview with Nyasa Times, he added: "We are just waiting for instruction to commence work as we have already mobilized all equipment and staff on site".

Minister of Transport and Public Works, Jacob Hara, said 30 percent local subcontracting on M1 rehabilitation shall apply.

"It is just that actual road works have not yet commenced".

He added: "We do not have a law that restricts quarry mining to locals".

Nyasa Times understands rehabilitation of the M1 was expected to commence in earnest towards the end of this year's rainy season.

The project is in four lots, which are running concurrently from June 29, 2022, but with different completion dates.

Lot 1, which is for 102 kilometres (from Kamuzu International Airport Turn-off to Kasungu), has a project period of 30 months while Lot 2, an 85.5 km stretch (from Kasungu-Jenda), is for 18 months.

Lot 3, covering 46.7km (from Jenda- Mzimba Turn-off) is expected to be done in 15 months and Lot 4, covering 66. 5 km [from Kacheche - Chiweta), is for 24 months.

The project follows Malawi Government and European Union (EU) signing of a financial agreement for 139 million euro in November 2019, as contribution towards the rehabilitation of the road.

Of the amount, 95.5 million euro (about K95 billion) is a loan from European Investment Bank and 43.1 million euro (about K43 billion) a grant from the EU.

President Lazarus Chakwera launched the project in July last year.

In January this year, Minister Hara confirmed to the media that the project was yet to start due to delays to approve the environmental and social management plan (ESMP)