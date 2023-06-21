Southern Africa: Angola Takes Over SADC Media Award Chair

20 June 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola is taking over the one-year rotating chairperson of the Regional Adjudication Committee (RAC) of the SADC Media Award.

This will be during the virtual 28th Meeting of the body, taking place since Tuesday, under the guidance of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), the acting president of the body.

The event is evaluating the works on the present edition, during which the national adjudication committees of the Member States will exercise their right

to vote for each one of them.

The Angolan delegation is led by the national coordinator of SADC Media, João Demba and comprises the president of the CNA-Angola and the Jury of the SADC Journalism Award 2023 Anastácio de Brito and the jurors for the categories of Press, Fernando Tati, Radio Arlindo Macedo, Television Mariana Ribeiro and Photojournalism Quintiliano dos Santos.

The SADC Journalism Prize was established in 1996, aimed at recognising the best journalistic work about the Southern African Development Community, in support for the process of cooperation and regional integration of the Member States.

SADC groups Angola, South Africa, Botswana, Comoros, Eswatini, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia,

Democratic Republic of Congo, Seychelles, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe. ART/TED/NIC

Read the original article on ANGOP.

