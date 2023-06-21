Angola Attends Conference On Counter-Terrorism

20 June 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola is participating in Third United Nations High-Level Conference of Heads of Counter-Terrorism Agencies of Member States running until Friday 23 at the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

Opened on Monday, the event is an opportunity for the international community to renew and develop current multilateral efforts, aimed at combating terrorism, under the auspices of the United Nations.

The heads of Counter-Terrorism Agencies of Member States will analyse the main priorities in the fight against this evil, in the light of the four pillars of the UN Global Strategy, according to a press note from the Angolan Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Taking place under overarching theme of "Addressing Terrorism through Reinvigorated Multilateralism and institutional cooperation", the Conference will

also discuss the preparation of the New Agenda for Peace, proposed by the UN Secretary General.

The Secretary-General's report "Our Common Agenda" could also provide path for the African Summit on the Fight against Terrorism, set for 2024 in Nigeria.

The Angolan delegation is led by the Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs Esmeralda Mendonça. FMA/AL/TED/NIC

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.