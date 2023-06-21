Kenya: Govt to Build 3, 500 Classrooms in Nairobi in Decongestion Plan - President Ruto

Nairobi — President William Ruto has made a commitment to construct 3,500 classrooms in Nairobi as part of his administration's efforts to alleviate school congestion and create a favorable learning atmosphere for students.

President Ruto expressed regret over the inadequate state of the learning environment in the county, which is exacerbated by the limited number of schools.

The Head of State declared that the government has earmarked Sh3 billion for the construction of classrooms in the next three years with the objective of building a total of 6,000 classrooms within this timeframe.

"Our children are going to schools whose state are in a very poor state and they also do not have an alternative. We need to do better and improve that situation," he said on Tuesday during a tour of the county in Roysambu.

President Ruto expressed his dismay over the insufficient number of schools in Nairobi despite its large population and 17 constituencies.

He described the situation as "tragic" and not indicative of the county's growth.

As a result, President Ruto called upon the county's lawmakers to prioritize the construction of additional schools and purpose to arrange a meeting with the Education Cabinet Secretary, Ezekiel Machogu, to initiate the project.

"The congestion alone undermines the learning environment in our classrooms. Many kids are not in class because they are no opportunities for them to learn in proper schools," he said.

President Ruto stressed the prudent use of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) to help in the building of the classrooms.

"These are the children of the people who you represent and you need to give them the best," he said.