Kenya: Former Simbas Coach Paul Odera Prescribes Medicine to Heal Kenyan Rugby

Nairobi — Former national men's rugby 15s head coach Paul Odera believes the national men's 7s team, Shujaa, can return to the World Rugby Series in the not-so-distant future following their relegation from the top tier in May this year.

Odera observed that Kenya is blessed with abundant talent who can propel the country to the high table of rugby but only if the right investments are made and the mistakes of yesteryears erased.

"Of course we can...I played in the first World Rugby Series in 1999 and then captained the national 7s team in 2001. We didn't have anything at that time but I can tell you, we have the talent in Kenya," Odera said.

Now, the key question is...can we correct some of the errors that we made so that we can get the team playing better? I do believe we can get back to the circuit but we are going to need the right decisions to be made and the right people to put in charge," Odera added.

Shujaa suffered heartbreak at the London Sevens where they lost 12-7 to Canada in the playoff finals, effectively confirming their relegation from the top tier since they joined in 2003.

Odera conceded that Kenyan rugby is not in a good place right now but remains optimistic that the situation is salvageable.

"It's been tough year for rugby...that's true...rugby 7s getting relegated and the 15s pulling out of the Currie Cup. When I look at the game...when we get good people in the right places, I believe that Kenyan rugby will thrive. Rugby is here (at the grassroots) and not at that governance level. The game of rugby is these young people who are playing," he said.

Odera added: "I do have a lot of hope that if we give these young people a platform...in five or six years, those two teams (Shujaa and Simbas) that are saddened by the removal from major tournaments, they will do much better."

Another positive that the coach points to as Kenya seeks to rise from the ashes is the women's national team, which he salutes as a group of amazing heroines.

"Our women's team (Lionesses) is the future...those women are stakeholders in their homes in terms of making decisions. Even on the field, they play under difficult conditions. Those women are washing clothes and then they come to train...that is something to be admired," he said.

The coach added: "We need to give them resources...and resources is not always about money. We need to give them resources in terms of technical development and in terms of just making them feel that they are part of rugby development in the country."

He also called for the recently-launched Talanta Hela programme and the Bottom Up Inter-county Football Tournament to include other team sports, such as hockey, basketball and rugby, among others.

"I know football is the most popular sport in the country but when you are trying to qualify for the Olympics, there are all these other team sports. I'd also wish that those in charge of those development programmes to come and see how we organize and run tournaments such as these (Ndume 7s)," Odera explained.

-Growing grassroots rugby-

The coach was overseeing the annual Ndume 7s at the Pembroke House School in Gilgil over the weekend, which brought together approximately 200 students from 10 Independent Association of Preparatory Schools (IAPS) from across the country.

Odera described the tournament, in its 47th year, as an exhibition of how much can be achieved by taking rugby to the grassroots.

"It is always a fantastic morning of rugby especially where children are involved because this is the future of the sport. For me, it is always great to see the next generation of Kenyan rugby coming through."

"I think it's the commitment of partners, Ndume, who have been with us throughout the years as well as Pembroke House who will be turning 100 years in four years' time," he said.

He added: "The lesson (from Ndume 7s) is that rugby belongs to the grassroots. If you look at the rugby you have seen today, it is not by chance. They have matches in their schools and have invested in coaches. So if you see these kids playing here, it is a structure...a structure that includes parents as well."

Odera further revealed plans to rope in the local community in subsequent editions of the tournament as part of plans to make it bigger and better.

"We are trying to bring the local community to play here. Nakuru have an age-grade programme...Nairobi as well. In Gilgil here we have just started what we are calling the Gilgil Vumbi, which is three months old. I was honoured to be named the chairman of that. If in the 50th year of the Ndume 7s we have a local community participating then we will have contributed to the development of rugby in the area and all over the country," he explained.

This year's edition of the Ndume 7s was clinched by St Andrew's Turi who beat Banda School 42-14 in the boys under 13 final as Banda School won 15-10 against Braeburn in the boys under 11 final.

Braeburn Garden Estate (BGE) were declared winners of the girls under 13 category after a 1-0 win over Hillcrest in the touch rugby final.