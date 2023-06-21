Somalia: Somali Govt Calls for an Immediate End to Puntland Violence

Mogadishu, Somalia — The Speaker of the Somali parliament Sheikh Aden Madobe has called for an immediate end to the violence in Garowe, the capital of Puntland.

Madobe said in a statement that war is not the solution to the political crisis, and called on the people of Puntland to work together for peace and stability.

The speaker urged the traditional elders, politicians, businessmen to play their role in the secession of the hostilities between the government and the opposition leaders.

The acting president sent condolences to the people of Puntland over the loss of at least 15 people in the clashes that erupted after parliament voted for constitutional changes.

The opposition politicians accused Puntland state president Said Abdullahi Deni of manipulating the election procedure and seeking to amend the constitution to enable him to extend his mandate which is due to end in January next year.

Puntland which is the most stable regional state in Somalia has been facing internal crisis since the start of popular local election in 2021, which it wants to move out of the clan-system.