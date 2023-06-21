Somalia: Heavy Fighting Erupts in Puntland Capital

20 June 2023
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Garowe — Heavy gunfire started in Garowe after the Puntland parliament began a meeting on the controversial article of reviewing the constitution.

Last night, the troops loyal to the opposition entered the city under the command of Col. Jimcale, who is no longer working under Deni. The forces captured many areas.

The heavy fighting is taking place in the area of Hotel Global near the Parliament.

During the night, many residents fled their neighborhoods, the electricity was cut off, and the situation is tense and getting out of hands, according to the local officials.

This is a Developing breaking news story, check back for updates

