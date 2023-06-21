Uganda Breaks Frontiers in Wildlife Transportation With BAR Aviation

Uganda's Bar Aviation has made a ground breaking achievement in the field of wildlife transportation.

On June 3 and 4, 2023, BAR successfully transported a group of 18 rhinos with its C-130 aircraft from South Africa to Congo.

According to Bar Aviation, the extraordinary journey of these creatures marks a significant milestone in wildlife transportation and further establishes Uganda as a key player in global conservation efforts.

According to the Wildlife Conservation Society, Uganda has long been recognised as a leader in wildlife conservation, ranking second richest for mammals and 13th in the World. It is also home to diverse ecosystems and a rich array of plant and bird species.

Bar Aviation says the successful transportation of these rhinos reinforces the cardinal environment and policies created by the Ugandan government that have enabled private organizations to partake in initiatives meant to preserve its heritage and contribute to global conservation efforts.

It adds that the successful operation underscores the rapid development and competence of Uganda's aviation industry as such ventures are economically demanding operations that require precision execution.

The African Parks chief executive officer (CEO) Peter Fearnhead said "efforts to save the northern white Rhino was a case of 'too little, too late' and should never be allowed to happen again", adding that Bar is ready to embark on this move since Garamba is a safe location and has proper protection.

BAR's CEO Barak Orland says the achievement is an incredibly profound moment for them at BAR Aviation.

"Our team worked tirelessly over many months to make this dream into reality and we are delighted that we could be part of something so meaningful for both our country's image abroad as well as for global conservation efforts." Orland says.

This achievement by BAR Aviation highlights their commitment towards pushing boundaries within aviation services while providing safe and reliable solutions aimed at helping preserve planet's precious resources.

The successful transportion of these Rhinos is also seen as testament to Uganda's dedication towards making sure no stone is left unturned when it comes to protecting nature's most valuable assets (wildlife).