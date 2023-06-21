Uganda: UNCCL Trains 400 Women and Youth On Accessing Global Marketplaces

A total of 400 export oriented women and youth have been equipped with skills on exploring regional and continental markets for their enterprises.

This was during a training implemented by Uganda National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (UNCCI) in partnership with United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Themed, "Exploring New Market Opportunities and Undertaking Advocacy to Address Policy Challenges for Uganda's Private Sector project", the training focused on market intelligence and research study, training of export oriented women and youth led enterprises for the export readiness and provision of onsite business coaching, mentoring, business advisory support to export ready enterprises.

The training took place in six regions of Uganda namely; Northern, Eastern, Western, South, North East and Central.

Within the framework of the training project, the UNCCI identified over 400 export ready enterprises for the export readiness and requirements for trading within the regional and continental markets.

Speaking at the training held at Ridah Hotel in Mukono, the Acting Secretary General of UNCCI, Blessing Immaculate Owomugisha highlighted that the project aims to equip women and youth entrepreneurs with the necessary skills, knowledge, and resources to successfully engage in international trade.

"The program focuses on enhancing their export readiness and empowering them to seize opportunities in the global marketplace." Owomugisha said.

The training was conducted by experts including: Henry Kwaligonza, the Tax Education officer at URA, Ahimbisibwe Ronald the Department head of SMEs at UNBS, and William Babigumira, the Trade consultant at UNCCI.

By combining the expertise and resources of UNCCI and UNDP, the export readiness program aims to empower women and youth entrepreneurs in Uganda to become successful exporters, contributing to economic growth, job creation, and sustainable development.

The program's comprehensive approach addresses the specific needs and challenges faced by women and youth in international trade, providing them with the tools and support they need to unlock their export potential and compete in the global marketplace.