Kenya Will Work With UAE to Make COP28 a Success

Nairobi — Kenya will partner the United Arab Emirates to make the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference in December a win-win outcome for all, President William Samoei Ruto has said.

The President said the pre-conference climate meetings in Paris and Nairobi must help fashion an agreement acceptable to all: Developed and developing countries, emitters and non-emitters, at the Conference of Parties (COP28) in Dubai.

"Climate change is an existential threat to all of us and there is no room for blame games and sideshows. We are looking forward to COP 28 as a turning point in climate action."

The President was speaking when he met Dr Sultan Al-Jaber, the UAE Minister for Industry and Cooperatives who is also the designated President for COP28.

Dr Al-Jaber said a united front at COP28 will provide the necessary solutions and "deliver a game-changing COP28".

He said the UAE is seeking to invest in Kenya's renewable energy resources.

The President commended the partnership between Kenya and the UAE, especially on the government-government deal on oil.