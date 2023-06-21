Kenya to Work With UAE to Make COP28 a Success, President Ruto Says

21 June 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Presidential Communication Service

Nairobi — Kenya will partner the United Arab Emirates to make the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference in December a win-win outcome for all, President William Ruto has said.

The President said the pre-conference climate meetings in Paris and Nairobi must help fashion an agreement acceptable to all: Developed and developing countries, emitters and non-emitters, at the Conference of Parties (COP28) in Dubai.

"Climate change is an existential threat to all of us and there is no room for blame games and sideshows. We are looking forward to COP 28 as a turning point in climate action."

The President was speaking when he met Dr Sultan Al-Jaber, the UAE Minister for Industry and Cooperatives who is also the designated President for COP28.

