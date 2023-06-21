Malawi Govt Calls for Support Towards Refugees' Welfare

Minister of Homeland Security Kenneth Zikhale Ng'oma has called for support from the local and international community in order to provide a conducive environment for refugees in the country.

Ng'oma made the call on Monday ahead of this year's World Refugee Day Commemorations.

According to Ng'oma, government remains committed to host and support refugees and asylum seekers.

Ng'oma revealed that government has plans to ensure that refugees and asylum seekers are documented and included in the national agenda.

Ng'oma disclosed that so far about 1955 refugees and asylum seekers have returned to Dzaleka Refugee Camp.

"Malawi as a signatory to the UN conventions opened its borders to people seeking asylum and has been a home and hope to refugees majority of whom are from the Great Lakes Region for decades.

The peace and tranquillity that prevails in Malawi coupled with the warm heartedness of its people has always given hope to asylum seekers evidenced by the coexistence of the two communities for years, therefore the government of

Malawi through the leadership of President Dr Lazarus Chakwera reaffirms its commitment to host refugees and asylum seekers," he said.

Additionally, the Minister has commended the Malawi Police Service, the Immigration Department, the Department for Refugees, the Malawi Prison Service and other concerned stakeholders that have played a role in ensuring that the relocation exercise is done professionally and within the Law.

He has since applauded the citizenry for the patriotism and cooperation for not interfering with the relocation exercise.

Ng'oma has since thanked UNHCR and other partners for the support rendered in the management of the refugee camp.

The World Refugee Day Commemoration falls on 20th June every year and this year the day is being commemorated under the theme "Hope away from Home."