Rwanda: Govt Launches Practical National Exams Assessment in TVET Schools

The Minister of State in Charge of Primary and Secondary Education, Gaspard Twagirayezu, on Monday, June 19 inaugurated the Competence-Based integrated Assessment for practical national exams for level five candidates in Technical Secondary Schools (TSS) and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) schools.

The event, held at the Integrated Polytechnic Regional Center (IPRC) Kigali, showcased the government's commitment to modernize technical education and align it with the demands of the digital era.

Scheduled to take place from June 19 to June 30, these assessment activities aim to evaluate candidates' skills, knowledge, and attitude to determine their proficiency in a particular trade.

The level five Practical Examinations in the TSS program involve integrated or summative assessments in which candidates are assigned complex integrated scenarios that include specific tasks to confirm their acquired level of competence.

During the event, Minister Twagirayezu emphasized the significance of TSS level five Practical National Exams in fostering innovation and employability.

"These highly skilled workers meet the demands of the market, enabling them to thrive in today's competitive-driven world," he said.

"Students are not only given questions to answer but also situations that could arise in real life. This means that if they can solve these issues in schools, there is no doubt they can also handle similar challenges in the field."

Students are evaluated based on their ability to apply theoretical concepts to real-world scenarios, showcasing their problem-solving skills, technical expertise, and creativity.

One of the candidates assessed, Elvine Iteto Rutayisire, who is studying Masonry at the IPRC, expressed that practical knowledge reduces the need for additional on-the-job training, thus increasing her confidence in the job market.

Iteto further recommended the need for additional hours dedicated to practical lessons, arguing that practice is the key compared to theoretical lessons.

Anselme Mugisha, a candidate in Auto-Electricity and Electronic Control System, said, "I am excited to share my unique skills with the community, as we were equipped with necessary practical skills and hands-on abilities to excel in technical fields."

The level five practical exams in TSS and TVET schools encompass a wide range of disciplines, including Masonry, Networking, Industrial Electricity, Mechanical Production Technology, Road Construction, Telecommunication, Electronic Services, Auto-Electricity and Electronics Control System, Accounting, Tourism, and many more.

A total of 26,482 candidates, including 14,506 males and 11,976 females, will undergo integrated assessment in 36 courses. The assessment will be conducted in 183 selected examination centers across the country.