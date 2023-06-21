Kenya: Govt to Increase Funding to the School Feeding Programme

Nairobi — The school feeding programme will be intensified to boost performance of learners.

President William Ruto said the Government will work with counties and other stakeholders to ensure its success to increase enrollment.

He noted that school feeding is a safety net for vulnerable households.

"It is a smart investment that makes a huge difference to the lives of our children," he argued.

He was speaking on Tuesday in Roysambu during the launch of the Nairobi City County's Dishi Na County School Feeding Programme.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja and Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu among other leaders were present.

"We must eliminate the challenge of hungry children in schools. We will be deliberate and focused in ensuring the successful implementation of the countrywide school feeding programme." - Presidential Communication Service