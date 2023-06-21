Kenya: Govt to Modernize Artillery to Fight Al-Shabaab - CS Duale

Nairobi — Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has announced plans to modernize the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) and Police artillery in a renewed move to bring an end to Al Shabaab attacks both in the country and neighbouring Somalia.

The equipment will include sophisticated armoured personal carriers with the ability to detect improvised explosive devices along the areas under their command.

Speaking during a public Baraza in Masalani town after meeting elders and community leaders on security matters, Duale said that the government will no longer allow any terrorist attack in any part of the country.

At least 22 officers have died in the last 2 weeks in Garissa and Lamu counties while one suspected Al Shabaab terrorist was arrested last Thursday along Garissa- Dadaab road by a multi-agency team.

The CS said that the government in the next three months will buy sophisticated equipment to help the police and the Kenya Defense Forces in the fight against Al Shabaab and that the government will not be intimidated in any way.

Duale at the same time ordered all national government administrative officers to either stay on their duty posts on quit.

Interior and National Administration Principal Secretary Raymond Omolo who accompanied the CS echoed Duale's words that officials who do not stay in their duty areas must quit.

Omolo also called for collaboration between the locals and the security officials in the fight against terrorism in the country.

The PS said that his main work was to keep safe all Kenyans and their property and that he will endeavour to do so.

Elders who spoke at the Baraza pledged to work with the government in the fight against terrorism in the county.

The elders said that they will not be chased away from their homes by the terrorists who have continued to attack security agencies on patrol along the roads.

Ahmed Yusuf Ali, another elder Warned the residents against sympathising with the terrorists and instead report any suspicious persons to the security officials.