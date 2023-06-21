Rwanda FDA Recalls Johnson's Baby Powder Over Safety Concerns

The Rwanda Food and Drug Authority (RFDA) has recalled Johnson's baby powder and called upon the general public to discontinue its use.

While the RFDA did not specify the exact reasons behind the recall, previous claims from activists have suggested that certain ingredients in the powder, particularly talcum, may be linked to cancer.

The RFDA's announcement, issued on Saturday, June 17, referred to multiple recalls of Johnson's baby powder by regulatory bodies in various countries.

Moreover, the RFDA cited a letter from Johnson & Johnson, the manufacturer of Johnson's baby powder, dated June 16, 2023, in which the company revealed its global decision to discontinue the production and distribution of talcum-based baby powder, shifting instead to a portfolio of cornstarch-based alternatives.

"Given these circumstances, the Rwanda FDA has implemented precautionary measures by recalling the talcum-based Johnson's baby powder from the Rwandan market, effective from the date of this recall," the RFDA's press release revealed.

The RFDA's communication also instructed all importers, distributors, and retailers of cosmetic products to halt the importation and distribution of the powder.

"Rwanda FDA instructs all importers to provide a report to Rwanda FDA within 10 calendar days from the date of this recall, detailing the quantities imported, quantities distributed, quantities returned, and remaining stock of talcum-based Johnson's baby powder," the statement further mentioned.

It is worth noting that the product has already been banned in several countries, including the European Union and India. Recently, a human rights group in Kenya also filed a lawsuit against Johnson & Johnson, alleging that the company sold the powder containing "talcum and benzene" to Kenyan consumers.