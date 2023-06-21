Rwanda: World Bank Official Talks Support for Disaster-Struck Families in Rwanda

The World Bank is currently developing a relief package to assist thousands of families to recover from the devastation caused by the recent floods and landslides, Victoria Kwakwa, the World Bank Group Regional Vice President for Eastern and Southern Africa, said on Friday afternoon.

Kwakwa revealed the plans shortly after meeting Rwanda's Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente in Kigali.

By cushioning more people from the full impact of the natural disasters, Rwanda will be able to make further progress on various fronts, she said.

"One of the sites I visited was the site in the volcanos region where the flood damage was the most severe and really our sincere condolences to all the people of Rwanda for the lives that were lost," Kwakwa, who was in Kigali for an official visit told reporters at the Office of the Prime Minister.

She added, "But it points to the importance of the resilience agenda in the short term. We are working to bring support to the families that have suffered."

Reacting to the long-term interventions, she said, "We are working on a volcanoes and community resilience project that will enforce the climate resilience agenda in that particular part of the country."

When pressed for details she said, "It will include early warning systems and making sure that infrastructure is done in a way that they're less susceptible to floods and disasters."

"So in the short term we are looking to support in the loss and damage reparations but also a more medium term programme to build resilience."

For Kwakwa, a former Country Manager of the World Bank in Rwanda, the speed at which the country has achieved major transformations is evidence that much more can be done to tackle remaining challenges and realise the development aspirations.

"I had the privilege of hearing from various stakeholders and to exchange ideas on how we can work together to better support the country's efforts to achieve rapid growth that is inclusive, create good quality jobs to reduce poverty, accelerate development and improve the quality of life of all Rwandans," she said.

"The World Bank is really privileged and honoured to be able to work, walk this journey with Rwanda. There's a lot more to do. Rwanda still has challenges, but what the government has achieved today shows that it is possible."

Meanwhile, Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Dr Uzziel Ndagijimana, commended the World Bank's support in several key sectors including infrastructure, education, and human capital development.