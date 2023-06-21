Tanzania: Mwinyi Encourages Diaspora in Germany to Invest At Home

Zanzibar — ZANZIBAR President, Hussein Mwinyi, has capitalised his presence in Germany for the special Olympic Games to encourage Tanzanians residing in Europe to invest in their home country.

In a meeting with the diaspora, President Mwinyi reassured them of both Zanzibar and the Union government's support by continuing to improve the investment environment.

"We have many opportunities or areas of investment that need to be tapped," he said.

He said that although the purpose of his visit to Germany is through an invitation to the World Special Olympics competition on behalf of President Samia Suluhu Hassan, it is important to remind Tanzanians living abroad about the available opportunities at home.

"We invite you back home to take part in developing your country," Dr Mwinyi said at a meeting with diaspora in Berlin.

"We are happy with the contribution the diaspora have been making to the development of the country's economy through financial transactions to families and investments they make in Tanzania," he told them.

Dr Mwinyi also reminded them that the government is keeping data on diaspora, urging them to keep registering online and take it seriously because it is important in recognition and sharing of information and knowledge for the country's economy.

He praised the existing good relations between Tanzania and Germany which resulted in the invitation to attend the World Special Olympics competition.