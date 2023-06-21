Kenya: President Ruto Appoints 7-Member Selection Panel for Director of Public Prosecutions Recruitment

Nairobi — Central Organisation of Trade Union (COTUI) Secretary General Francis Atwoli and Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission Chief Executive Officer Twalib Mbarak are among a seven-member selection panel appointed by President William Ruto for the recruitment of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

This follows the appointment of Noordin Haji as the National Intelligence Service (NIS) Director following the conclusion of his term as the DPP.

Other members appointed to the panel include Mary Kimonye, Shadrack Mose, Mary Adhiambo, Roseline Odede and Richard Onsongo.