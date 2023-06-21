Namibia: Ohangwena Governor's Cup a Success

21 June 2023
New Era (Windhoek)
By Max Heinrich

Over 850 athletes from the 12 constituencies within the Ohangwena region participated in the PstBet Governor's Cup at the Eenhana sports stadium this past weekend.

The participants took part in four different sport codes namely athletics, boxing, football and netball.

The Eenhana constituency was declared the overall winner, taking home the floating trophy in athletics, while Engela came second and Okongo came third.

Other winners over the weekend include Oshikunde in male football (gold medals), Omudaungilo second and Okongo at third, winning the silver and bronze medals respectively.

Eenhana won the female football trophy and gold medals while Omulunga came second and Okongo third with silver and bronze medals respectively.

The netball category saw Ongenga walking away with a trophy and gold medals in first place, while the second and third positions taken by Engela and Oshikunde constituencies.

PstBet committed N$70 000 per region annually for the next three years.

This will amount to N$2,9 million overall nationwide sponsorship of all the governors' cup competitions.

The event was attended by sports minister Agnes Tjongarero and the governor of Ohangwena Walde Ndeveshiya, amongst the leaders.

