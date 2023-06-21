Uganda: Rotary Launches SHS297 Million Economic Community Dev't, Sanitation Projects in Namuwongo Slum

The Rotary Club of Kisugu Victoria View has launched several projects aimed at supporting the economic development and improvement of the well-being of the residents in Yaka zone in Namuwongo slum in Kampala.

The projects worth $80,000 approximately shs297million include a briquette making factory, a brick making factory, a green house and urban farming project, financial literacy skilling of residents, installation of 10 water taps, and improvements to sanitation and hygiene infrastructure through construction and cleaning of drainage channels, construction of a five storied toilet facility and garbage clearing and waste management.

The entire project is funded through a Rotary Foundation Global grant.

The projects started by the Rotary Club of Kisugu Victoria View in partnership with the Rotary Club of Assens in Denmark was launched by the Kampala Minister, Hajjati Minsa Kabanda.

According to the president of the Rotary Club of Kisugu Victoria View, Ritah Baraka, the community members identified priorities and the projects were therefore designed to ensure they meet the needs of the locals.

"We believe that these projects will make a significant impact on the lives of the people living in Yoka Zone. By supporting residents through economic empowerment and improving access to basic needs like water and sanitation, we hope to contribute to the long-term economic and social development of the community," Baraka said.

"The economic development project will provide residents with money making opportunities through the various activities, contributing to job creation and growth in the local economy. The water taps and improvements to sanitation and hygiene infrastructure will help prevent the spread of waterborne diseases and provide residents with access to clean water and better sanitation facilities."

Speaking during the launch, Kampala Minister, Minsa Kabanda hailed Rotary for the project which will benefit the local community.

"This is a success story of a non-profit organization doing a pro- people project benefitting many members of the community. You have looked at this history of the people of this area and helped improve their standards of living. This is a commendable intervention to transform our people," Minister Kabanda said.

"You have lived true to your objectives of providing service to others, advancing world understanding, good will and peace."

Kabanda said the project by Rotary Club of Kisugu Victoria View has shown the country and world at large that it doesn't matter how many people are but as long as there is unity of purpose, goodwill and determination, something tangible and useful to society can be done.

"I assure you of all government support in your endeavours to help people and society, especially in Kampala."

According to Sam Mwanje, the Rotary country chair the projects are a mirror of the goals and objectives of Rotary.

"Through several areas of focus, we work to ensure we improve the wellbeing of communities. This is the same thing being done here. We don't just do it but go to the ground and carry out a needs assessment of a particular area before implementing," Mwanje said.

"We involve the community in whatever we are doing so the people can own them."

Speaking during the function, Essau Tumukunde, one of the local leaders in Yoka Zone said in the past, the area was prone to diseases caused by poor hygiene whereas most youths were involved in criminality but noted this has changed due to the projects.

"We are grateful for the support of the Rotary Club of Kisugu Victoria View. These projects will significantly impact our daily lives, and we appreciate the partnership and commitment of the Rotarians in making his happen," Tumukunde said.