Uganda: Four Nominated for Oyam County North By-Election

At least four candidates have been nominated to contest in the forthcoming by-election for the Member of Parliament for Oyam County North in Oyam District.

The four were cleared to contest during a two-day nomination exercise that started on Monday this week and concluded on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

The candidates that were nominated included Apio Otuko Eunice of Uganda People's Congress(UPC); Okello Freddy Newton of Forum for Democratic Change (FDC).

The others are Okello Daniel of the National Unity Platform(NUP) and Samuel Engola Okello of the National Resistance Movement(NRM). He is a son to the former MP Col (Rtd) Charles Okello Engola who was murdered on May 2, 2023.

The spokesperson of EC Paul Bukenya said in a statement that the campaigns will commence on Thursday June 22 and end on July 4, 2023.

The returning officer Oyam District Richard Onoba Olar, who presided over the nomination exercise said nine people had shown interest to contest for the seat out of which four were successfully nominated.

"As you are all aware that the Parliamentary Act empowers election commission to appoint days for nomination purposes and in the case of Oyam County North, the commission appointed June 19 and 20 as dates for nomination of candidates for (exercise)," he said.

He noted that the candidates complied with all provisions making the exercise peaceful.

"As a returning officer, I declare the nomination exercise closed with the above four candidates nominated and the harmonisation of their will take place tomorrow(today) at 10:00am," he said.

Voting will take place July 6 202, according to the Electoral commission.

The Oyam County North Parliamentary seat fell vacant following the death of the former MP, Col. (Ret.) Charles Okello Engola on May 2, 2023. He was shot dead by his bodyguard.